(Los Angeles, Estados Unidos, AFP) Esta es la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión, que se entregarán en Los Ángeles el 14 de septiembre.
“Severance”, de Apple TV+, encabeza la lista con 27 candidaturas, seguido de “El Pingüino”, de HBO|Max, con 24, mientras que “The Studio”, también de Apple TV+, dominó el género de comedia con 23 nominaciones.
“Adolescencia”, la producción de Netflix, se impuso en las categorías de miniserie con 13 nominaciones.
Mejor serie dramática
- “Andor”, Disney+
- “The Diplomat”, Netflix
- “The Last of Us”, HBO|Max
- “Paradise”, Hulu
- “The Pitt”, HBO|Max
- “Severance”, Apple TV+
- “Slow Horses”, Apple TV+
- “The White Lotus”, HBO|Max
Mejor comedia
- “Primaria Abbott”, ABC
- “El oso”, FX On Hulu
- “Hacks”, HBO|Max
- “Nobody Wants This”, Netflix
- “Only Murders in the Building”, Hulu
- “Shrinking”, Apple TV+
- “The Studio”, Apple TV+
- “What We Do in the Shadows”, FX On Hulu
Mejor miniserie
- “Adolescencia”, Netflix
- “Black Mirror”, Netflix
- “Dying for Sex”, FX On Hulu
- “Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez”, Netflix
- “El Pingüino”, HBO|Max
Mejor actor dramático
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Gary Oldman, “Caballos lentos”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Mejor actriz dramática
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Sharon Horgan, “Malas hermanas”
- Britt Lower, “Severance”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “La diplomática”
Mejor actor de comedia
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “El oso”
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Quinta Brunson, “Primaria Abbott”
- Ayo Edebiri, “El oso”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión
- Colin Farrell, “El Pingüino”
- Stephen Graham, “Adolescencia”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
- Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
- Cooper Koch, “Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez”
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
- Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”
- Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
- Cristin Milioti, “El Pingüino”
- Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática
- Zach Cherry, “Severance”
- Walton Gogginns, “The White Lotus”
- Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
- Jamers Marsden, “Paradise”
- Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”
- Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
- John Turturro, “Severance”
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
- Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
- Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
- Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
- Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
- Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
- Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
Mejor actor de reparto de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”
- Colman Doming, “The Four Seasons”
- Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
- Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “El oso”
- Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia
- Liza Colón Zayas, “El oso”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”
- Janelle James, “Primaria Abbott”
- Cahterine O’Hara, “The Studio”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Primaria Abbott”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión
- Javier Bardem, “Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez”
- Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”
- Owen Cooper, “Adolescencia”
- Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”
- Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”
- Ashley Walters, “Adolescencia”
Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión
- Erin Doherty, “Adolescencia”
- Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”
- Deirdre O’Connell, “El Pingüino”
- Chloe Sevigny, “Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez”
- Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”
- Christine Tremarco, “Adolescencia”
Programas con más nominaciones:
- “Severance”, Apple TV+ – 27
- “El Pingüino”, HBO|Max – 24
- “The Studio”, Apple TV+ – 23
- “The White Lotus”, HBO|Max – 23
- “The Last of Us”, HBO|Max – 16
- “Andor”, Disney+ – 14
- “Hacks”, HBO|Max – 14
- “Adolescencia”, Netflix – 13